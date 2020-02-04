Dorothy Holden Hiller, age 95, longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at Asbury Place in Maryville, Tennessee.

Dorothy was born July 28, 1924 in Gallaway, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Etheridge Terrie Holden and Mattie Estelle Poole Holden. She was married January 8, 1968 to Harold Hiller and was a resident of the Shelby County area for over 55 years. She was an active member of Highland Heights Baptist Church in Memphis and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy was employed in the office and as a lab technician for Savannah River Plant (DuPont) in Aiken, South Carolina and then volunteered at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. She enjoyed gardening, sewing painting, crafts, reading and working at her church.

Mrs. Hiller is survived by her son, Stephen Cathey of Sylva, NC; her son-in-law, Chester Campbell, Jr. of Germantown, TN; seven grandchildren, Christine Cook of Philadelphia, PA, Vanessa Vandergrift of Verdun, Canada, Ronald Vandergrift of Knoxville, TN, Phillip Todd Vandergrift of Germany, Tracy Goin of Knoxville, TN, Lindsay Campbell of Germantown, TN and Alexandra Campbell of Knoxville, TN; and a large number of great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Daye Campbell; three sons, Don Vandergrift, Ronald Vandergrift and Larry Vandergrift; two sisters, Sadie Byars and Sarah Ellen Knight; and three brothers, John Robert Holden and Clifton Holden and Terry Holden.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hiller will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. A visitation for Mrs. Hiller will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Pallbearers will be family members and friends and the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.