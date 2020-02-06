Jeanette Schley

Jeanette Love Schley was born to the late James Comer and Novella Love Fedrick on September 9, 1942.

She attended Denmark West High School in Denmark, TN. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Sylvester Schley for 42 years.

Jeanette worked at New York General Hospital in the Emergency Department for 32 years.

Jeanette and Sylvetser moved back to Jackson in October of 1996. They both joined the New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother Novella Fedrick, three brothers; James Fedrick, Michael Fedrick, and Kevin Fedrick, one sister Patricia Fedrick, one grandson, Canel Love, and a daughter-in- law, Rose Ingram Love.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving husband Sylvester Schley, son Kenneth Wayne Love, and sister Hazel Blue, one uncle Willie Howard Love, and two aunts; Elnora Yarbrough and Clara Love McCrary.

She also leaves a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins to cherish her memories.