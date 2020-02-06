Steven “Stevie” Burleson, age 44, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Stevie was born August 29, 1975 in Chelan, Washington, the son of Cathy Murley Foust, Larry Foust, Senior and the late Roy Glen Burleson. He received his education at Kingsbury High School in Memphis and was self-employed as painter for many years. He enjoyed playing pool, drawing and social gatherings.

Stevie is survived by his daughter, Brieana Burleson of Hernando, Mississippi; his sister, Kimberly Murphy of Memphis, Tennessee; his mother, Cathy Foust of Memphis, Tennessee; three brothers, Roy Foust of Memphis, Tennessee, Larry Foust, Jr. of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Timothy Foust of Olive Branch, Mississippi; and his grandson, Lucas. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Steven will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Terry Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Steven will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101 or to any homeless shelter in the Memphis area.

