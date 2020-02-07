AKA sorority hosts “Pink Goes Red”

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local sorority held a “Pink Goes Red” event Friday night.

February is heart health month. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha invited the community to join them for an evening of fun and fitness inside the gym at new St. Luke’s Church. Event organizers say staying active is an important part of heart health.

“Its important because the community has to do practice self-care. Take care of yourself, making sure you have a healthy heart,” said Michelle Banks, president of Gamma Alpha Omega.

Proceeds collected will be donated to the American Heart Association.