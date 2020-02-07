Jackson mayor and Generals’ owner meet

JACKSON, Tenn.– Officials meet and discuss what’s ahead for the Jackson Generals.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger met with other city officials and David Freeman, the owner of the Jackson Generals.

The group met behind closed doors, after a couple of hours of delay.

Mayor Conger says the group discussed the team in a ‘big picture’ type of way, how it fits into Jackson, and how it fits into the stadium going forward.

This meeting comes after information about side deals and agreements that were put into place by former Mayor Jerry Gist have come to light.

Some estimates say the agreement cost the city millions of dollars over several years.

Mayor Conger released a letter stating the city will strictly enforce the $30,000 per year lease payment the team is required to pay for the city under the 2011 lease agreement.

The city will also begin charging a 2.5 percent surcharge on any ticket purchased for a stadium event, including concerts.

The surcharge was not previously enacted in the lease agreement.

Mayor Conger’s letter also states the city expects an expense report and invoices for reimbursement, all to help determine whether the city will reimburse the team.

Mayor Conger says there will be more discussions with Freeman in the future about the relationship between the city and the team moving forward.

The Generals’ contract is up for renewal in December.