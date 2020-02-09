Heavy Rainfall Expected This Week

Weather Update – 11:19 p.m. – Sunday, February 9th –

Showers have already started to push in for parts of West Tennessee, marking the beginning of a wet week ahead. Rain will become more widespread overnight, with continuous and heavy periods of rain raising concerns for flooding through Monday. It was mild today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures for the night have stayed around the mid 50s and should stay steady through the night.

Through tomorrow there could be times where rainfall does get heavy. Also, wouldn’t rule out a t’storm or two. Now through Wednesday, parts of the Deep South could see anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of rainfall! This is all thanks to a slow moving cold front that will approach the area and stall Monday.

A second round of rain will push through Wednesday and finally tapper off early Thursday. New flood level predictions from the Tennessee Valley Authority have indicated levels near 391 feet are possible at Savannah before next weekend. Very close to the levels we saw during last year’s flooding. A *Flood Watch* continues for Hardin County and locations surrounding the Tennessee River Monday and Tuesday.

