Liberty Grove Baptist Church hosts love banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Sunday Liberty Grove Baptist Church in South Jackson hosted the ‘Valentines Church Banquet.’

This is a fundraiser to help their youth go to a youth camp.

Couples of the church were served a meal followed by games and a photo booth.

“The Lord Jesus and the love that he has for us, and our love that we have for him, the love that we have for one another, it’s just really a time to come together and enjoy one another’s company,” said Pastor Rick Babin of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

For one of the games, couples had to guess which Valentines card was written by their spouse.