Missing Jackson man honored with balloon release

JACKSON, Tenn. — A balloon release was held Sunday in honor of a missing Jackson man.

The family along with volunteers held a balloon release honoring William Brian McKenzie.

McKenzie’s birthday was February 8, and black and red balloons were released into the air.

Black and red are McKenzie’s two favorite colors.

“The first birthday he has ever spent without us and we came out here in honor of him, all of these wonderful volunteers that I call my avengers,” said Frances Gaines, McKenzie’s mom.

“What we want is to find her son. It’s been four months. She had to celebrate his birthday yesterday without him not being here and it’s cruel and unusual,” said Rickey Alexander, a volunteer.

McKenzie turned 22 years old Saturday.

After the balloon release, everyone went out to search for McKenzie.