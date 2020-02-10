Emily Brooke Penna

Emily Brooke Penna, infant daughter of Jeffery and Katherine Conner Penna of Memphis, departed this life Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett.

Emily leaves her parents, Jeff and Katherine Penna; her grandparents, Shirley and James Forrester, Terry Penna, Leslie Harper and Ethel Conner; her sisters, Cherish, Kaylee, Eyona, Miranda and Aleathea; her brother, William; her aunts, Barbara Conner, Missy York and Amy D’Aprile; and her uncle, Robert Conner.

Funeral Services for Emily will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

