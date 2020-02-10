Robert E. Garner

Robert E. Garner, age 91, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.

A native of Henderson County, TN he was born on August 14, 1928, the son of Elbert J and Laura Anderson Garner. He was married to Velma Lee “Sue” Garner who preceded him in 2017. He was retired from Kroger Food Stores as a meat cutter and was a member of the Lighthouse Church. He enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and supporting the Tennessee Vols.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Judy Fletcher and husband Gil of Humboldt, TN; two grandchildren, William Russell Fletcher and wife Amy of Piperton, TN and Amy Dianne Noland and husband Steven of Knoxville, TN and four great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Fletcher, Samantha Noland, Garner Fletcher and Andrew Noland.

He was also preceded in death by sisters, Elna Bowman, who after the death of their mother assisted in raising him and Lula Bailey.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. David Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery near Lexington, TN. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.

The family is requesting that contributions be made to the church or charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway Jackson, TN 731.668.11111