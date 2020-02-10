Showers and Thunderstorms Continue Through Midweek

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, February 10th

Showers have already produced 0.50″ to 1.50″ or more in West Tennessee over the last 24 hours and more is on the way. Rain is expected to return to the area tonight with more showers Tuesday night through Wednesday. Area rivers continue to rise and McNairy and Hardin counties are under a Flood Watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Tuesday, and with rain returning overnight. Another three quarters of an inch of rain is expected between now and daybreak but this time, it’s unlikely that we’ll have much thunder and lightning.

On Tuesday, showers are likeliest early in the morning and later tomorrow evening but not so much in the middle of the day. Under clouds, temperatures will peak in the upper 40s in the afternoon. More heavy rain is expected on Wednesday ahead of a cold front which returns a risk for severe weather to the area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com