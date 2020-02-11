Patchy Light Rain And Drizzle Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, February 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start this Tuesday morning on a cold note. A cold front went through the area yesterday evening. We are now on the cold side of that front. The front itself has stalled and is poised to lift back north ahead of the next system which is already developing in the southern Plains near SE New Mexico. That low pressure will move from the red River valley to the Great Lakes Wednesday thru Thursday morning, It will first push a warm front north into the region by Wednesday morning, that will be accompanied by heavy rain, and elevated storms through late morning. We will enter the warm sector during the afternoon. There are still question marks on just how unstable it gets before the cold front pushes east out of Arkansas through late afternoon. There might be a window there for strong storms, particularly towards the Tennessee River and NE Mississippi.

