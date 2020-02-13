Beale Street Music Festival announces acts for May event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins are included in the lineup of performers scheduled to appear at this year’s Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The three-day Beale Street Music festival is held every year during Memphis in May, the city’s month-long celebration of music, food and culture.

This year’s music festival is scheduled from May 1 through May 3.

It is held at Tom Lee Park, which sits alongside the Mississippi River.

Other acts scheduled to perform at the festival are Nelly, Weezer, DaBaby, Lindsey Buckingham, Patty Griffin, and the Deftones.