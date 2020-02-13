Tennessee’s First Lady helps Treasure give out teddy bears to sick children

JACKSON, Tenn.–The First Lady of Tennessee is helping spread little treasures.

First Lady Maria Lee celebrated Treasure Thaxton at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Thursday afternoon.

This is the 15th year Treasure and her family have visited the pediatric unit around Valentine’s Day to give out teddy bears to children and families.

Treasure was a patient at the NICU 16 years ago; this is when her family started Treasure’s Love Bears Fund as a foundation to give back to the community.

“For me, Tennessee Serves is just a way that my office and I can, in a small part, give back to communities and nonprofits who are doing the remarkable work of helping those in their communities,” said Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee.

“We just wanted to do something to thank God and to bless people and to let them know how blessed she was that she came out of her sickness okay,” said Treasure’s father, Gregory Thaxton.”

This was Treasure’s firs time meeting Tennessee’s first lady and she was very honored.