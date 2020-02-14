Bitter Cold Tonight but Warmer This Weekend

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Friday, February 14th

4°F! That was the wind chill at 7 a.m. this morning in Jackson when we had snow flurries across West Tennessee. Sunshine has been abundant today but the high temperature was only 35°F in Jackson! We’ll have warmer weather arrive over the weekend.

TONIGHT

Another cold night is in the forecast for West Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 20s under clear skies with frost forming early Saturday.

Partly cloudy and middle 50s tomorrow afternoon with winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will stay above freezing over the weekend but we’ll be back under mostly cloudy skies Monday. Showers and thunderstorms return overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

