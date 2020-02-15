A Warmer Weekend Ahead!

Weather Update – 7:35 a.m. – Saturday, February 15th

It was another cold morning as temperatures dropped into the upper teens to lower 20’s depending on your location, but either way, it was cold. a

TODAY

Starting under sunshine in the morning and gradually increasing clouds in the late morning and afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy by evening. Highs will quickly rise to the middle 50’s for a milder day ahead.

Temperatures will stay above freezing over the weekend but we’ll be back under mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms return overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning and there’s a potential that some storms could become strong. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

