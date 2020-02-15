Another Mild Day Expected Sunday

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Saturday, February 15th –

It was much warmer starting off the weekend as highs reached the mid 50s for many. We started off mostly sunny, but cloud cover did increase and vary through the day. Tonight cloud cover will persist, which could prevent from those temperatures dropping a lot. Right now overnight lows are expected to range anywhere from mid to lower 40s

There is a small window for a passing shower Sunday morning but otherwise, expect another dry and mild day. Cloud cover is expected to stick around through the middle of week. We have warm, moist air lifting from the south in the form of a warm front by Monday. This will help boost those highs into the mid 60’s starting off the work week. With the unseasonably warm winter weather comes the rain!

A cold front will then sweep through by Tuesday, with it bringing the chance for some showers and maybe a storm or two into the first half of the day. Rain becomes a lot more isolated later that evening, and we are left with cooler but cloudy conditions through Wednesday.

Fortunately, Tuesday is the only day we are expecting rain, giving the already overflowing rivers a break. The Tennessee River crested Saturday afternoon and is expected to dip back down to moderate flood levels by early next week.