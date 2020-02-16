Rain To Return As Early As Monday Night

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Sunday, February 16th –

Sunday proved to be another warm day with highs in the upper 50s, lower 60s. Cloud cover will vary but increase into tonight so lows could also vary, expected to range anywhere from low to mid 40s. A weak warm front to our north will continue to lift north out of the area.

We have another above average day in store Monday because of that warm frontal boundary. That front will be swept away by a stronger cold front that will move through by Monday night. Ahead of that rain chances will increase, with scattered showers as early as Monday evening. Some of these showers could have an embedded storm or two but severe weather is not expected.

The rain showers won’t be long lived. By Tuesday evening, much of the rain will be south of the interstate and stall out a bit before finally pushing out by Wednesday. The rainfall amounts are on the lower side, with a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Drier and cooler than average conditions will follow behind that front going into the last half of the week.

