Rising waters, flooded roads raise concern in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency officials are urging residents to be safe as the Tennessee River causes concern.

Flooding is by no means a stranger to West Tennessee.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin says cresting is at 388.6.

“I think it’s cresting until this afternoon so just anywhere along the river, the river bottom are all flooded,” Martin said.

And that includes many flooded roads in Hardin County.

“Normally are in a lot higher areas but they are flooded this year. And this year we are looking at about six and a half foot lower than we had a crest last year,” Martin said.

Martin says last year in February the crest was at 395.3 and a flood like this is seen every eight to ten years.

“About every eight to ten years so these areas normally flood not every year but we do see them one year,” Martin said. “Most of everybody down here is familiar with the flood areas and how high the predictions and getting ready for it.”

Martin says he wants to remind drivers not to drive through flooded streets and if you need to get out on a boat always wear a life jacket.

“I always try to tell people to be prepared, don’t drive through flood waters. The good news is, its nice and sunshine and the rain has quit so I am hoping after today the river will start going down,” Martin said.

Martin says if you have any questions, you can contact the Hardin County Emergency Management office at (731) 925-6178.