David Alan Norwood
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|David Alan Norwood, Gleason, TN formerly of Cottage Grove, TN
|Age:
|44
|Place of Death:
|West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, TN
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, February 15, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dan Huggins, Refuge Church in Union City, TN
|Place of Burial:
|Pleasant Hill or Spring Creek
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 14, 1975 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends; Honorary: friends in Cottage Grove
|Both Parents Names:
|Edna Barlow Norwood of Gleason, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Amy Evans Norwood, Gleason, TN
Becky (Mark) McMillin, Martin, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Chris Norwood, Cottage Grove, TN
|Nieces:
|Katilyn Evans, Cassidy McMillin, Courtney McMillin, all of Martin, TN
|Nephews:
|Dustin Evans and Hunter Evans of Gleason, TN
Corban McMillin, Martin, TN
Jay McMillin, Nashville, TN
Great-nephew: Jayse McMillin, Martin
|Other Relatives:
|David is also preceded in death by his father, grandparents & brother-in-law
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Norwood is also survived by his best friend, Jason Thompson of Cottage Grove. He worked in the lawn care industry in the Cottage Grove area for many years. David attended Cottage Grove Baptist Church. He dedicated his life two weeks ago when he was led to Jesus by his niece, Cassidy. Memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital