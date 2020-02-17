David Alan Norwood

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State David Alan Norwood, Gleason, TN formerly of Cottage Grove, TN
Age: 44
Place of Death: West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, TN
Date of Death: Saturday, February 15, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Dan Huggins, Refuge Church in Union City, TN
Place of Burial: Pleasant Hill or Spring Creek
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: July 14, 1975 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family and friends; Honorary: friends in Cottage Grove
Both Parents Names: Edna Barlow Norwood of Gleason, TN
Sisters: City/State Amy Evans Norwood, Gleason, TN

Becky (Mark) McMillin, Martin, TN
Brothers: City/State Chris Norwood, Cottage Grove, TN
Nieces: Katilyn Evans, Cassidy McMillin, Courtney McMillin,  all of Martin, TN
Nephews: Dustin Evans and Hunter Evans of Gleason, TN

Corban McMillin, Martin, TN

Jay McMillin, Nashville, TN

Great-nephew: Jayse McMillin, Martin
Other Relatives: David is also preceded in death by his father, grandparents & brother-in-law
Personal Information: Mr. Norwood is also survived by his best friend, Jason Thompson of Cottage Grove. He worked in the lawn care industry in the Cottage Grove area for many years. David attended Cottage Grove Baptist Church. He dedicated his life two weeks ago when he was led to Jesus by his niece, Cassidy. Memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

 

Related Posts