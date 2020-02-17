Interviews set to begin this week for JMCSS superintendent search

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — This week the Jackson-Madison County school board is interviewing six finalist for the school superintendent position.

Members say the goal of the interviews is to narrow the search down to the final two to three applicants.

The final six includes two directors of schools, two chief academic officers and two other school employees from Tennessee.

The following interviews have been scheduled for the week:

Holmes County Consolidated School District Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sharon Williams Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Fayette County Schools Director of Schools Marlon King Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Jackson-Madison County Schools Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jared Myracle Thursday at 9 a.m.

Shelby County Schools Executive Director of Student Support Services Dr. Roderick Richmond Thursday at 12 p.m.

Maury County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Ron Woodard Thursday at 3 p.m.

Humboldt City Schools Director of Schools Dr. Versie Hamlett Thursday at 6 p.m.

All finalists will be asked the same two questions from each board member.

The school board plans to decide on their final two to three applicants at a specially called meeting on Tuesday, March 25.

All interviews will be at the board of education in the board room.