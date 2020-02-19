Flakes May Fly but Few May Stick Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, February 19th

Sunshine has been a welcome sight across West Tennessee today! Temperatures warmed up to the lower 50s this afternoon, but we’re not quite in the coldest air of the week yet. Temperatures could be 10°F colder tomorrow afternoon with a chance for rain and snow Thursday morning.

TONIGHT

Skies will continue to become cloudy tonight with overcast skies overhead. Showers are forecast to build north early Thursday morning but the best chance for any precipitation in West Tennessee will be near the Tennessee-Mississippi border after daybreak.

Rain showers are likeliest in southwest Tennessee after sunrise Thursday morning but snow may briefly mix in with rain between between 6 a.m. and noon. Light accumulations are possible, especially on lawns and elevated surfaces like decks, tree branches and car roofs. Ground temperatures are currently around 49°F so snow is unlikely to stick to asphalt. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s tomorrow but winds will make it feel like the lower 30s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how cold the wind chills will be on Friday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com