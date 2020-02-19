Mostly Sunny, But Chilly

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 18 –|

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. Abundant sunshine will continue through this afternoon. Clouds however will gradually increase towards this evening, and thicken up later tonight. I think we will stay mainly dry though through the rest of Wednesday. After midnight light showers may start to break out, however by daybreak arctic air will work into the atmosphere which may change some of it over to a wintry mix as the clipper move into Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. For now we are not anticipating too many issues on the roads. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in at 5:00 PM on ABC 7 with the latest look at the data and forecast. Have a great day!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

