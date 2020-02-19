Virginia S. Seabrook

Virginia S. Seabrook, 95, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Country Cottage Assisted Living in

Corinth, MS.

She was born November 28, 1924 in Spring City, TN, the daughter of the late James and Sarah

Trammel Strathern. She worked after high school as a typist for TVA in East Tennessee, before

making her way across the state to attend Memphis Baptist Nursing School that led her to

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital as a “well loved and respected” RN. She then joined

her husband, Robert, at Seabrook’s Paint and Wallpaper that led her to be one of Jackson’s first

interior designers, both residential and commercial. This was a perfect fit for her because of her

hard work ethic, great decision making, the ability to guide people, and always doing the right

thing. After her retirement from Seabrook’s, she worked with Jackson Parks and Recreation

teaching water aerobics at the Union University Pool. The odd thing about that was she could

not swim, but she loved her classes! After her time with Jackson Parks and Recreation, she

moved to Corinth, MS.

In 1947 she married her husband Robert. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 62 years of

marriage. She was also preceded in death by a brother Jim Strathern of California.

Mrs. Seabrook is survived by her children, Robert H. Seabrook Jr. and his wife Sondra, of

Nevada, Jenny Seabrook Blankenship and her husband Dwight of Tennessee and Beth Seabrook

Hendrick and her husband Dr. Richard Hendrick of Mississippi; a special daughter in law Cassa

Seabrook of Jackson, TN; six grandchildren, Dr. Amy Seabrook Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN, Dr.

Todd Seabrook and his wife Katie of Jackson, TN, Laura Beth Walk and her husband Steve of

Collierville, TN, Steven Blankenship and his wife Carolyn of Houston, TX, Dr. Jennybeth Hendrick

and Annalee Hendrick of Corinth, MS; nine great grandchildren, Hayden Walk, Ainslee Walk,

Reid Walk, Hadlee Walk, all of Collierville, TN, Harland Wilson, Case Wilson both of

Murfreesboro, TN, Sawyer Seabrook, Brodie Seabrook and Livy Seabrook all of Jackson, TN.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00PM in the

Sanctuary of Woodland Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Hays and Rev. Len Kennedy

officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 11:30 AM until service time

at 1:00PM.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Gideons International,

Jackson West Camp, P. O. Box 173, Jackson, TN, 38302 or Woodland Baptist Church, 365

Wallace Rd, Jackson, TN, 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com, Facebook/Arrington Funeral Directors.