Funeral Services for Baby Girl Ari Reign Carroll, age 1 month, will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Baby Ari died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.