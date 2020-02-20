Camden doctor charged with TennCare fraud

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Camden doctor is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Dr. Agustin Vitualla is accused of overprescribing controlled substances to patients.

The release says 24th Judicial District Attorney Matthew Stowe requested the TBI to investigate Vitualla, 72, in May 2016.

According to a news release, agents say Vitualla prescribed controlled substances to patients without proper medical necessity.

Vitualla was indicted by a Benton County grand jury Tuesday on 20 counts of TennCare fraud, according to the release.

The release says he was arrested in Smyrna, in Middle Tennessee, and was taken to Camden.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond.