Wind Chills Near the Single Digits Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, February 20th

Snow showers tapered off just before noon and, as expected, only a few parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 ended up having snow stick. Parts of Benton county saw light accumulation too! Clear skies are moving back into the area but that will set us up for an especially frigid Friday morning.

TONIGHT

Under clear skies it will be a freezing night across West Tennessee with temperatures in the lower 20s by sunrise Friday morning. Winds out of the north up to 15 miles per hour will make it feel like the lower teens so get ready for severe cold weather to start tomorrow.

Sunny skies today all over West Tennessee, but it will be a frigid Friday with morning temperatures in the lower 20s feeling like the teens! We’ll warm up to the lower 40s this afternoon with warmer weather this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how cold the wind chills will be tomorrow and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

