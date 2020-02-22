Much Warmer In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 7:26 a.m. – Saturday, February 22nd

Scattered showers will return this weekend but not before a beautiful and warmer Saturday ahead!

TODAY

Goodbye to the bitter cold of the morning as we head on up to around the middle 50’s by early afternoon! Today, mostly sunny and mild, increasing clouds late, Highs around 54-56 degrees. South winds 5 mph.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase this evening so that we’ll end up with lows in the lower 30s Sunday morning. Rain showers return after noon on Sunday but will likely spread across the area overnight.

There’s a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms on Monday with a small amount of energy in the atmosphere but the threat for severe weather remains low. We’re getting more confidence that Wednesday will feature a wintry mix of rain and snow in parts of West Tennessee, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com