Wet Weather Likely To End The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:10 p.m. – Saturday, February 22nd –

Cloud cover takes over for the rest of the weekend, with rain in the forecast to end it. Tonight, temperatures will drop around the mid 30s with light southerly winds through Sunday. Highs Sunday will be near or slightly below average in the low 50s, with scattered showers probable during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will begin to increase and be more widepsread by around midnight.

A surface low pressure system and trailing cold front will move from the Rockies across the Central Plains these next 24 hours. The surface low will stay just to our north, but the cold front will bring us the occasional showers, Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

There is a low chance for some isolated storms but nothing severe is expected for West Tennessee. Showers will taper off that night and high pressure builds in briefly Tuesday, giving us drier conditions. Light scattered showers return by late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A brief wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning as temperatures will be near freezing. By then the precipitation chances will taper off, and we’ll have dry and mostly sunny weather to end the week.

