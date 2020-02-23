Showers To Continue Into The Night

Weather Update – 7:55 p.m. – Sunday, February 23rd –

It’s been a gloomy and wet start to the new week. Highs ranged from mid to low 50s under cloudy skies and scattered showers much of the day. Tonight, temperatures will be warmer than normal, around the mid 40s.

Tonight into tomorrow the rain will be more widespread and moderate at times as a surface low and trailing cold front near West Tennessee. The front won’t be moving through until Monday evening so the rain will last thorugh then. There is even a chance for some isolated storms during Monday afternoon and evening ahead of the front’s arrival. By late Monday night, much of the rain will taper off.

