Constance Diane Crocker, known to her family and friends as Connie, died peacefully at home February 20, 2020.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and Sunday night dinners with her grandchildren. Bridge was her favorite pass time and achieved Life Master status. She and her husband traveled extensively and loved to cruise. They visited most of the continents of the world. Reading was another passion for her and she instilled the love of reading to her children at a young age. Connie was a member of First Methodist Church and a longtime member of Henry Harrison Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Crocker supported her community by establishing the Morris Crocker Education Fund at Union University after the death of her husband.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Morris Crocker.

She is survived by her son Hal Crocker and his wife Angela, daughter Beth and her husband John Gross, granddaughter Abbie Crocker Alllen and her husband Josh Allen, great grandchildren Edie Ann Allen, William Crocker Allen, Garland Elizabeth Allen.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Disciple Hall at First United Methodist Church, Downtown Jackson.

The funeral service is to be conducted following the visitation at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, Downtown Jackson. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Morris Crocker Education Fund or Boys Town.