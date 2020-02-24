Michael Lee Rainey, age 74 of Jackson, TN formerly of Dexter, MO passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Jackson.

He was born on December 11, 1945 in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Loyd Gene and Mary Keathley Rainey. He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant during the Vietnam War. He worked at the Dexter Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and was an active member and deacon at First Baptist Church in Dexter, MO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Peggy Rainey Hockman.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Reese Rainey of Jackson, TN, his son Mickey Rainey and wife Emily, his daughter Angie Rainey Roberts and husband David, his sisters Susie Garner and Alice Mosley as well as his nine grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons in Jackson, TN.

The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Bro. Russ Pflasterer officiating. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at Parker’s Crossroads.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family has requested that memorials be directed to St Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.