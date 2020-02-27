Funeral services for Mattie Alice Bray, age 88, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Bray passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maplewood Healthcare Center.

Visitation and Family Hour will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.