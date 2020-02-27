Funeral services for Terry Lynn Jackson, Sr., age 57, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Love & Truth Church, 26 Edwards Drive, Jackson, TN. Burial will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Wildersville, TN. Mr. Jackson passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Jackson will lie-in-state at Love & Truth Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.