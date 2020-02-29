A Sunny Saturday Ahead Of Rain And Storms On Monday

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Saturday, February 29th

We get a break from the rain for all of Saturday and most of Sunday before the “gates” open again early next week. We’ve had 13.20″ of rain so far in 2020 which is only 1.58″ less than what we had had by this time last year – the 7th wettest year on record.

TODAY

Sunny skies and mostly calm winds, Highs in the middle 50’s.

Temperatures Saturday night will only drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Sunday. Though skies may start mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday, they’ll gradually become mostly cloudy if not overcast by the evening hours. Despite having less sunshine than today will, we’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s that afternoon. Rain returns later in the day on Sunday with showers off-and-on through Wednesday. Some data is suggesting as much a half a foot of rainfall but not all models agree that that will verify. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

