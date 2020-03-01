Local church holds ‘Forgiveness Sunday’ service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was Forgiveness Sunday at a local church.

The St. Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church on Old Humboldt Road held a service where they practiced the act of forgiveness within the community of the church.

Father Matthew Snowden says this is the first act as they enter Lent.

“Most perfect way that love manifests itself is through forgiveness,” Snowden said. “So if we want to have a community with God and with our neighbor, with each other in the community, forgiveness is the place to start and that breaks down all the barriers and walls between us and our neighbor.”

Snowden says Christians will begin the act of fasting Monday, which will be the beginning of Clean Week.