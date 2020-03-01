Numerous Showers And Storms Overnight Into Early Monday

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Sunday, March 1st

Happy first day of March everyone! Our first day of march is ending on a stormy note with showers and storms which are numerous throughout the overnight.

TONIGHT

A 90% chance of showers and storms with rain heavy at times, Overnight lows in the lower to middle 50’s with south winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY

Numerous showers in the early morning with a few scattered storms in the afternoon, Highs in the upper 60’s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Numerous rounds of storms will return in the late evening and a few storms could be severe, overnight lows in the middle 50’s. Rain should start to move out by mid Tuesday with a drier pattern into the end of the week. Stay weather aware overnight and again into Monday evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest up to date weather.

