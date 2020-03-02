Betty Sue Dilbeck

Betty Sue Dilbeck, age 92, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Jackson Madison County Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Knoxville, TN to the parents of Ellard and Jewel Grace Arp Farmer. She loved helping people, especially at church, enjoyed cooking, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Dilbeck of Jackson, TN; two sons, Richard (Linda) Dilbeck of Madison, AL and Gregory Dilbeck of Jackson, TN; Christa Dilbeck, Richard Dilbeck, and David Dilbeck; and a special niece, Patricia Glazener.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a service following at 1:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors Chapel with Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com