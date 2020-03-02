Frances Freels Elrod

age 78, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Elrod family will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Mrs. Frances was born in Haywood County, TN on February 2, 1942 to the late Mr. Jesse Freels and Mrs. Susie Bell Pittman Freels. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, Ernest Harlen Elrod; one son: Charles Edward Freels; one son in law: Billy Benard; two brothers: J.W. Freels and Joseph Freels; three sisters: Ruby Freels, Alice Elrod and Dorothy Austin.

Mrs. Elrod is survived by one son: Ernest Glynn Elrod of Whiteville, TN; three daughters: Connie Benard of Whiteville, TN, Deborah Benard of Stanton, TN and Kay Johnson (Chris) of Whiteville, TN; two sisters: Edna Swain of Paris, TN and Barbara Kirkland of Brownsville, TN; six grandchildren: Charlie (Tina), David, Ricky (Anna), Dylan (Sara), Nicholas (Jon), Jo Ann (Jake); and leaves a legacy of six great-grandchildren: Emilee, Haley, Aiden, Rylee, Rylynn and Chance.