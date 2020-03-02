Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Overnight

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Monday, March 2nd

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, and Weakley County until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The threat for tornadoes is mainly for the hours between 9 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and watch for later statements and possible warnings.

The amount of rain in the forecast for this week has dropped dramatically from what it was last week. Temperatures have been warm today – reaching the middle and upper 60s this afternoon – and we’ll likely follow that with a warm night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will only drop to the middle 50s by sunrise, which is fairly close to the average high for the time of the year. Overnight – mainly between 9pm and 3am – there’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms which could become strong in spots producing large hail and damaging winds. All of West Tennessee is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) threat for severe weather with a chance also for an isolated tornado.

A few stray showers are possible tomorrow morning, but otherwise it looks like a dry day on Tuesday – much different from last weeks forecast! Temperatures will warm up to the middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain returns Wednesday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

