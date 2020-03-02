Strong Storms Possible Late This Afternoon

Weather Update: Monday, March 2 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, we started the morning off with showers and thunderstorms temperature wise. It a mild morning with temperatures already in the mid to low 50s. The average high today is 58°. Some areas of west Tennessee are starting there. For the rest of this morning, it appears we should remain in a bit of a lull. In fact, some filtered sunshine is possible occasionally. However in today’s case that is not a good thing. We are in a quasi warm sector that will be gradually destabilizing with a strong southwesterly flow. That will allow temps to easily climb into the upper 60s, but with some insolation I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few locations make it to 70. Later this afternoon a fairly strong cold front will start to very slowly move through West Tennessee, given the amount of shear and possible instability which looks to be decent, strong storms will be possible. Main threat at this time still appears to be straight line winds and large hail. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in with the latest update at 5:00 on ABC 7!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7

Instagram: @moeshamelltv