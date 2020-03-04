Services for Mrs. Wilma￼ Jean Anderson Rogers, age 64 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12 Noon at the Bells Chapel Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Bellview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the funeral home. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com