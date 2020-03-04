National Weather Service Storm Spotter Schedule for Spring 2020

Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting severe weather or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app. Here’s a list of this Spring’s upcoming classes being offered in West Tennessee. Please know that the times and locations are subject to change:

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided. Please check back with us here and at https://www.weather.gov/meg/Skywarn_spring2020 for updates to this schedule. Spotter classes are not usually held during the summer months. Additional spotter classes may not be shown in the table above when scheduled for specific groups such as law enforcement training classes. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov