National Weather Service Storm Spotter Schedule for Spring 2020
Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting severe weather or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app. Here’s a list of this Spring’s upcoming classes being offered in West Tennessee. Please know that the times and locations are subject to change:
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|POINT OF CONTACT
|10 Mar 2020
|630 pm
|Obion Co.: Obion Public Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN.
|Danny Jowers, 731-599-4347
Bill Dahnke, 731-885-7000
djowers@obioncounty.org, bill.dahnke@oclibrary.org
|17 Mar 2020
|630 pm
|Benton Co. TN: Site 115 Schools Dr, Camden, TN 38320.
|Richard Kee, 731-279-4791
bcema@bentoncountytn.gov
|19 Mar 2020
|630 pm
|Weakley Co.: County Law Enforcement Facility, 7951 Highway 22, Dresden, TN.
|Ray Wiggington, 731-364-2647
ray.wiggington@weakleycountytn.gov
|23 Mar 2020
|630 pm
|Dyer Co.: Milton Magee Auditorium, County Complex Building, 159 Everett Ave., Dyersburg, TN.
|James Medling, 731-286-7831
jmedling@onemain.com
|24 Mar 2020
|700 pm
|Shelby Co.: Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6865 Poplar Pike, Memphis, TN.
|Joe Lowenthal WA4OVO,
John Reiners, KN4BVH
wa4ovo@gmail.com, KN4BVH@comcast.net
|26 Mar 2020
|630 pm
|Gibson Co.: Emergency Ops Center, 1246 Manufacturers Row, Trenton, TN.
|Rickey Graves, 731-855-7688
gcema@usit.net
|02 Apr 2020
|630 pm
|Tipton Co.: Covington Civic Center, 100 W Washington, Covington, TN.
|Tommy Dunavant, 901-840-3000
tdunavant@tiptonco.com
|9 Apr 2020
|630 pm
|Henderson Co.: Watson Emergency Svcs. Center, 50 Natchez Trace Dr., Lexington, TN
|Drew Cook, 731-968-1567
hendcoema@gmail.com
The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided. Please check back with us here and at https://www.weather.gov/meg/Skywarn_spring2020 for updates to this schedule. Spotter classes are not usually held during the summer months. Additional spotter classes may not be shown in the table above when scheduled for specific groups such as law enforcement training classes. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov