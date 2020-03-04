Slight Chance for Rain Tonight and Tomorrow Morning

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Wednesday, March 4th

After confirming an EF-2 tornado in Carroll county and an EF-2 tornado in Benton county, the National Weather Service is planning on surveying damage in Gibson County today from another possible tornado that took place Monday night. This was from the same thunderstorm that moved through four separate counties producing a long track of damage. Here’s a look at what we know so far”

TONIGHT

Light, scattered showers will be possible this evening and overnight mainly across parts of West Tennessee south of Interstate 40. Under cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Thursday.

After a slight chance for rain tomorrow morning, skies will become clear over West Tennessee. It should be a beautiful day on Thursday with light winds and highs in the middle 60s in the afternoon. To see how long of a dry stretch we have ahead of us, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

