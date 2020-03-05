Jackson Police Department promotes first female captain

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department promoted Lt. Jackie Benton on Thursday, making her the first female captain in the department.

Benton began her career with the Jackson Police Department in 1993 in the patrol division before joining the Metro Narcotics Unit in 1998, according to a news release.

The release says Benton was promoted to sergeant in 2005, and the lieutenant in 2015.

Capt. Benton served in the United States Army from October 1987 until October 1991 before joining the Jackson Police Department, according to the release.

Capt. Benton was pinned by her father, retired United States Marine Corps Col. James Davis.