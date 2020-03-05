Funeral services for Joe Thomas Jones, Sr., age 77, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Jones passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Jones will lie-in-state at Deliverance House of Prayer on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.