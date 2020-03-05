Sunshine And Breezy Winds Ahead Soon

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Thursday, March 5th

After confirming an EF-2 tornado in Carroll county and an EF-2 tornado in Benton county yesterday, the National Weather Service has just completed surveying damage in Gibson County today from what has been rated an EF-1 tornado that took place Monday night. This was from the same thunderstorm that moved through four separate counties producing a long track of damage. Here’s a look at what we know so far:

TODAY

A short lived shower will be possible along the TN/MS boarder today with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon, Highs will range between 63-66 over west Tennessee. As scene on Futurecast, We will all enjoy a clearer afternoon and evening coming up ahead. For areas along the Tennessee river sunshine will come a little later than the rest of us.

As the system moves out today, it will follow with gusty winds at times up to 30 mph hour by Friday morning. Other than breezy winds, Friday features lots of sunshine ahead.

This may hinder some of the recovery efforts, but the following days for the weekend look dry and calmer.

