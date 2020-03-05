Temperatures Return to the Thirties Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, March 5th

Showers left the Mid-South promptly before noon this morning with very little rain falling in southwest Tennessee. We have full sunshine back now and the clear weather is likely to stick around into the upcoming weekend. However, if you have any projects to do outdoors – get them done soon! This weekend is looking good, but rain returns Monday and is off-and-on in the forecast for most of next week.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue overnight, but it will be a little bit breezy at times with winds from the northwest at 5-15 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Friday.

Another beautiful sunny day is in the forecast across West Tennessee tomorrow but it’ll be colder than today and windy! Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. We’ll be back below freezing overnight into Saturday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

