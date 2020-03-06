Freezing Temperatures Return Tonight

Weather Update – 7:52 a.m. – Friday, March 6th

**Freezing Temperatures In The Upper 20’s By Early Saturday Morning**

It has been much warmer lately, but a brief return to Winter arrives late tonight. North winds will combine with temperatures in the upper 20’s to provide windchills in the lower 20’s by early Saturday morning. Patchy light areas of frost can be expected although breezes overnight should prevent thick frost from forming.

TODAY

Clear skies will continue, but it will be a little bit breezy at times with winds from the northwest at 5-15 miles per hour. Winds may gust up to 20 mph through afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the lower 50’s.

TONIGHT

Freezing temperatures in the upper 20’s with light north winds and clear skies.

SATURDAY

Winds should relax some in the evening and Saturday looks much more calm in the wind department ahead with highs around 60 under sunshine! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates. It is my warmest wishes that you have a wonderful weekend. ThankYou for inviting me into your homes over the last few days. Moe will return next week and you can always come join me on Saturday mornings!

