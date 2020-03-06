Below Freezing Overnight for the First Time This Month

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Friday, March 6th

The National Weather Service office in Nashville sent out two more damage survey reports confirming now 10 tornadoes from Monday night into Tuesday morning in Tennessee. In Humphreys county they confirmed an EF-1 tornado produced 105 mph winds! The damage extends from northwest of Waverly by the Tennessee River to Highway 13 connecting that tornado to the damage done in Benton county. Their team in Cumberland County also found EF-0 damage. The path extends across a portion of northeastern Cumberland County near the Overton County line and likely continues into Catoosa Wildlife Refuge. Another update is still expected to come out later today with more details on the path length and width from both tornadoes.

TONIGHT

Winds will finally become calmer this evening leading to a cold night under clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s making it the first night below freezing this month.

Mostly sunny skies are likely tomorrow with high temperatures near 60°F! It’ll be a little bit breezy at times with winds from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Sunday under a clear sky and we’ll continue a warming trend into the upcoming weekend! Rain is forecast to return on Monday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

